JLL Arranges $41.1M Construction Loan for Long Island Seniors Housing Project

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $41.1 million construction loan for Benchmark at East Islip, a seniors housing project on Long Island. Benchmark at East Islip will offer 64 assisted living units and 26 memory care apartments across 104 licensed beds. Amenities will include multiple dining venues, a theater, fitness center, salon and various outdoor spaces. Jim Dooley led the JLL team that arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between National Development and an affiliate of Benchmark Senior Living. The direct lender was not disclosed. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in early 2028.