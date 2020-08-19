REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $41.2M Portfolio Sale of Two Multifamily Communities in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Bond Cos. acquired Axis (pictured) and Mosaic in an off-market transaction from Archway Equities LLC, an affiliate of Archway Holdings.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged the $41.2 million sale of Axis and Mosaic, two multifamily properties totaling 363 units in Nashville. Bond Cos. acquired the portfolio in an off-market transaction from Archway Equities LLC, an affiliate of Archway Holdings. Ian Anderson and Peter Chacon of JLL brokered the transaction.

Axis comprises 130 units, offering one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and laundry facilities. The property was built in 1969 and is situated at 307 Glengarry Drive, seven miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

Mosaic, which was built in 1967, totals 233 units and offers two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a courtyard, package services, grilling area and a picnic area. The asset is located at 1019 Patricia Drive, seven miles southeast of downtown Nashville and one mile from Axis.

