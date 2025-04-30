JLL Arranges $41.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Stonington, Connecticut

STONINGTON, CONN. — JLL has arranged a $41.5 million construction loan for Stonington Village, a 160-unit multifamily project in southern coastal Connecticut. Stonington Village will consist of six buildings, including a clubhouse, pool and parking facilities. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, including an affordable housing component, and the development will feature approximately 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Henry Schaffer and Madeline Joyce of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Liberty Bank on behalf of the locally based developer, READCO. Completion of the first phase of construction is slated for 2027.