Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Stonington-Village
The site of Stonington Village in southeastern Connecticut is adjacent to a Stop & Shop grocery store and is proximate to I-95 and the Westerly Amtrak station.
ConnecticutDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNortheast

JLL Arranges $41.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Stonington, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

STONINGTON, CONN. — JLL has arranged a $41.5 million construction loan for Stonington Village, a 160-unit multifamily project in southern coastal Connecticut. Stonington Village will consist of six buildings, including a clubhouse, pool and parking facilities. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, including an affordable housing component, and the development will feature approximately 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Henry Schaffer and Madeline Joyce of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Liberty Bank on behalf of the locally based developer, READCO. Completion of the first phase of construction is slated for 2027.

