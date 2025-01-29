Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Jewel-Osco is the anchor tenant at Danda Square West.
IllinoisLoansMidwestRetail

JLL Arranges $41.6M in Financing for 314,819 SF Shopping Center in Wheaton, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WHEATON, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $41.6 million in financing for Danada Square West, a 314,819-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton. Constructed in 1988, the grocery-anchored property was 92.7 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. The anchor tenant, Jewel-Osco, has occupied space at the property for over 37 years. Additional retailers include TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Burlington, The Paper Store, Ulta and Five Below. Scott Aiese, Christopher Knight and Alex Staikos of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, DLC.

You may also like

Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.4M Sale of Retail...

Headwall Investments Buys 15,182 SF Retail Strip Center...

AEW Provides $68M Construction Loan for Industrial Park...

Northmarq Secures $26.4M in Refinancing for Multifamily Complex...

Barings, Apollo Originate $113M Debt Package for 575-Room...

PACE Loan Group Provides $15.8M C-PACE Loan for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7M Sale of Retail...

HM Cragg Signs 92,224 SF Industrial Lease at...