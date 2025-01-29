JLL Arranges $41.6M in Financing for 314,819 SF Shopping Center in Wheaton, Illinois

WHEATON, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $41.6 million in financing for Danada Square West, a 314,819-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton. Constructed in 1988, the grocery-anchored property was 92.7 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. The anchor tenant, Jewel-Osco, has occupied space at the property for over 37 years. Additional retailers include TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Burlington, The Paper Store, Ulta and Five Below. Scott Aiese, Christopher Knight and Alex Staikos of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, DLC.