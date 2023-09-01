Friday, September 1, 2023
The sale of 7 Post Office Square in Boston represents the first office trade in the Boston market since the disposition of 40 Water Street in January 2022.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheast

JLL Arranges $41M Sale of Office Building in Boston’s Financial District

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — JLL has arranged the $41 million sale of 7 Post Office Square, a 64,246-square-foot office building in Boston’s Financial District. The seven-story building was 91 percent leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, with Fidelity Investments serving as the anchor tenant. Chris Angelone, Coleman Benedict, Scott Carpenter, Scott Tully Jr., Brooke Howard and Rachel Bliss of JLL represented the seller, Nuveen Real Estate, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Azora Exan Capital.

