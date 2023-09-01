JLL Arranges $41M Sale of Office Building in Boston’s Financial District

BOSTON — JLL has arranged the $41 million sale of 7 Post Office Square, a 64,246-square-foot office building in Boston’s Financial District. The seven-story building was 91 percent leased to eight tenants at the time of sale, with Fidelity Investments serving as the anchor tenant. Chris Angelone, Coleman Benedict, Scott Carpenter, Scott Tully Jr., Brooke Howard and Rachel Bliss of JLL represented the seller, Nuveen Real Estate, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Azora Exan Capital.