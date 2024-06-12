JLL Arranges $42.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Development in Locust Grove, Georgia

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — JLL has arranged a $42.5 million construction loan for Stonemont Park 75 South, a three-building industrial park in the South Atlanta city of Locust Grove. Gregg Shapiro, Dan Kearns, Kelsey Bawcombe and Hunter Rich of JLL arranged the loan through Principal Asset Management on behalf of the locally based borrower, Stonemont Financial Group.

At full completion, Stonemont Park 75 will span more than 900,000 square feet and feature clear heights ranging from 32 to 40 feet, 143 dock-high doors, 130-foot truck courts, 280 trailer parking stalls and 645 car parking stalls. The construction timeline for Stonemont Park 75 South was not disclosed.