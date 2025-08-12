JLL Arranges $42.5M Equity Placement for Papago Marketplace Mixed-Use Project in Metro Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $42.5 million equity placement for Papago Marketplace, a 55,500-square-foot mixed-use development located in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Patrick Dempsey and Quin Madden of JLL represented the developer, Pivot Development Co., in securing the equity placement on behalf of an undisclosed institutional advisor.

A 23,343-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the project upon completion, which is scheduled for August 2026. Construction is expected to begin this month. Over the past five years, the development of Papago Marketplace has included a 276-unit luxury apartment complex, a 116-room hotel and a mix of retail tenants. The project is currently 80 percent preleased.