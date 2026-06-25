JLL Arranges $42M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $42 million loan for the refinancing of The Nelson Tower Building, a 510,304-square-foot office complex located at 450 Seventh Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. Originally constructed in 1930 and most recently renovated in 2019, the 46-story building features an upgraded lobby, modernized elevators and a tenant amenity suite with conference facilities and a rooftop lounge. Aaron Niedermayer led the JLL team that originated the loan through Apple Bank on behalf of the locally based borrower, The Kaufman Organization.