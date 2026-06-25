Thursday, June 25, 2026
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450-Seventh-Avenue-Manhattan
Known locally as The Nelson Tower Building, the office complex at 450 Seventh Ave. in Manhattan has been owned by a Kaufman family partnership since 1946.
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

JLL Arranges $42M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $42 million loan for the refinancing of The Nelson Tower Building, a 510,304-square-foot office complex located at 450 Seventh Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. Originally constructed in 1930 and most recently renovated in 2019, the 46-story building features an upgraded lobby, modernized elevators and a tenant amenity suite with conference facilities and a rooftop lounge. Aaron Niedermayer led the JLL team that originated the loan through Apple Bank on behalf of the locally based borrower, The Kaufman Organization.

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