Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Varenita-Westlake-Thousand-Oaks-CA
Varenita of Westlake in Thousand Oaks, Calif., features 86 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

JLL Arranges $43.2M Loan for Varenita of Westlake Seniors Housing Property in Thousand Oaks, California

by Amy Works

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $43.2 million in financing for Varenita of Westlake, an 86-unit assisted living and memory care community in Thousand Oaks, approximately 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

JLL represented the borrower, Westlake Senior Living Center LLC, to secure the five-year loan from a regional bank.

The Class A community consists of 58 assisted living units and 28 memory care units across three stories with surface and underground parking. The community features a mix of predominantly one-bedroom units, with some studios and two-bedroom units.

Varenita of Westlake is located within walking distance of some of the nation’s largest retailers and less than four miles from The Oaks, an open-air and enclosed shopping center.

Alanna Ellis and Ace Sudah led the JLL team.

You may also like

S2 Capital Acquires 642-Unit Apartment Complex in Grand...

CPP Acquires Two Affordable Housing Communities in Albuquerque...

Rockefeller Group Buys 35.6-Acre Site to Develop 453,550...

Zachry Hospitality to Develop 200-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in...

Omega Produce Co. Sells 32,364 SF Industrial Space...

Barnes & Noble to Open 21,000 SF Store...

JLL Arranges $40M Acquisition Financing for Alligood Industrial...

Capstone Brokers $13.5M Sale of Cottage Gardens Apartment...

Interra Realty Arranges $2.2M Sale of Apartment Building...