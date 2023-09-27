JLL Arranges $43.2M Loan for Varenita of Westlake Seniors Housing Property in Thousand Oaks, California

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $43.2 million in financing for Varenita of Westlake, an 86-unit assisted living and memory care community in Thousand Oaks, approximately 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

JLL represented the borrower, Westlake Senior Living Center LLC, to secure the five-year loan from a regional bank.

The Class A community consists of 58 assisted living units and 28 memory care units across three stories with surface and underground parking. The community features a mix of predominantly one-bedroom units, with some studios and two-bedroom units.

Varenita of Westlake is located within walking distance of some of the nation’s largest retailers and less than four miles from The Oaks, an open-air and enclosed shopping center.

Alanna Ellis and Ace Sudah led the JLL team.