JLL Arranges $43.9M Sale of Industrial Property Leased to Bed Bath & Beyond in North Georgia

PENDERGRASS, GA. — JLL has arranged the $43.9 million sale of an 811,000-square-foot distribution center leased to Bed Bath & Beyond in northeast Georgia. The property is located at 860 John B. Brooks Road in Pendergrass. The asset, which is situated on 62 acres along Interstate 85, features tilt-up construction, 32-foot clear heights and a cross-dock configuration. Alex Sharrin, Britton Burdette, Brian Shanfeld, Matt Wirth and Dennis Mitchell of JLL represented the seller, Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC, in the transaction. An unnamed institutional investment group purchased the property.