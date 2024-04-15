Monday, April 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Solamar Apartment Homes in Kissimmee, Fla., was completed in phases.
Build-to-RentFloridaLoansMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

JLL Arranges $43M Loan for Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Kissimmee, Florida

by John Nelson

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $43 million loan for Solamar Apartment Homes, a 210-unit build-to-rent residential community in Kissimmee, about 22 miles south of Orlando. Max La Cava, Melissa Quinn, Kenny Cutler, Josh Odessky and Pier Barinci of JLL arranged the construction take-out bridge loan on behalf of the borrower, TRUSOT Development. JLL arranged the original $35 million construction loan in 2021.

Solamar Apartment Homes was completed in phases, with the final phase delivered in 2023. According to Apartments.com, the property features two- to three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 973 to 1,317 square feet.

You may also like

GW Real Estate, Griffin Capital Break Ground on...

Dermody Properties Acquires Two Industrial Facilities at Gillem...

Stonemont Financial Signs Logistics User to 733,200 SF...

Publix Opens 48,000 SF Grocery Store in Sarasota,...

Hornrock Properties Begins Leasing 168-Unit Apartment Complex in...

MassDevelopment Provides $24.5M in Bond Financing for Metro...

JLL Arranges $127M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Gantry Arranges $40.5M Loan for Multifamily Community in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Granite Shores Multifamily Property...