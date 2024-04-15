JLL Arranges $43M Loan for Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Kissimmee, Florida

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $43 million loan for Solamar Apartment Homes, a 210-unit build-to-rent residential community in Kissimmee, about 22 miles south of Orlando. Max La Cava, Melissa Quinn, Kenny Cutler, Josh Odessky and Pier Barinci of JLL arranged the construction take-out bridge loan on behalf of the borrower, TRUSOT Development. JLL arranged the original $35 million construction loan in 2021.

Solamar Apartment Homes was completed in phases, with the final phase delivered in 2023. According to Apartments.com, the property features two- to three-bedroom homes ranging in size from 973 to 1,317 square feet.