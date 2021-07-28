REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $43M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Building in Jersey City

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

BELA-Jersey-City

The 104-unit BELA is located in Jersey City's Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $43 million bridge loan for the refinancing of BELA, a 104-unit multifamily building in Jersey City. The newly built property offers one- and two-bedroom units that average 982 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, island kitchens and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, grilling stations, outdoor lounge and a clubroom. BELA also houses 2,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Matthew Pizzolato and Thomas Didio Jr. of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through BrightSpire Capital Inc. on behalf of the borrower, Golden Glades Capital Management.

