Dogwood Logistics Center
Dogwood Logistics Center in Conyers, Ga., will feature two industrial buildings spanning 205,265 square feet and 187,593 square feet.
JLL Arranges $44.1M Financing for Dogwood Logistics Center in Conyers, Georgia

by Abby Cox

CONYERS, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $44.1 million financing package comprising joint venture equity and debt for the development of Dogwood Logistics Center, a 388,960-square-foot industrial property under development in Conyers, about 24 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Bobby Norwood, Mark Sixour, Hamp Gibbs and Streeter Simmons of JLL secured a $25.4 million construction loan through Pinnacle Financial Partners on behalf of the developer, Holder Properties. Hartford Investment Management Co. (HIMCO) provided $18.7 million in joint venture equity.

Scheduled to deliver in summer 2026, Dogwood Logistics Center will feature two shallow-bay, rear-load buildings spanning 205,265 square feet and 187,593 square feet. The facilities will offer 36-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, 60-foot dock bay depths, 210- to 230-foot building depths and TPO roofing. Additionally, the property will provide two exits along I-20. Dogwood Logistics Center marks Holder Properties’ second industrial project in 2025 with Pinnacle Financial Partners and HIMCO. 

