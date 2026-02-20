Friday, February 20, 2026
Situated in the city’s River North neighborhood, 310 West Huron is slated for completion in March 2027.
JLL Arranges $44.1M in Construction Financing for Luxury Apartment Complex in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $38.1 million in senior construction financing and $6 million in preferred equity for 310 West Huron, a 149-unit luxury apartment complex in Chicago’s River North. Christopher Knight, Mary Dooley and Ryan Planek of JLL secured the three-year construction facility through CIBC and preferred equity investment from N3 Capital Management on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Third Coast Real Estate and ZSD.

The nine-story, 134,000-square-foot building will feature studios, one- and two-bedroom units, including 11 two-story units with private patios. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge with fitness center, coworking space, ground-floor coffee bar and outdoor deck with grills. The project will feature 3,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 21 parking spaces. Construction is underway, with completion slated for March 2027.

