JLL Arranges $44.9M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Deerwood Town Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Fresco y Mas, Amped Fitness, Pet Supermarket and TD Bank.

MIAMI — JLL has arranged the sale of Deerwood Town Center, a grocery-anchored shopping center spanning 205,853 square feet in Miami. Core Investment Management purchased the property from Courtelis Co. for nearly $44.9 million. Courtelis has owned the center since it delivered the first phase in 1985, according to JLL. Danny Finkle, Eric Williams and Kim Flores of JLL brokered the transaction. Deerwood Town Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Fresco y Mas, Amped Fitness, Pet Supermarket and TD Bank. The center is located at 12095 SW 152nd St., which is situated across from the Zoo Miami.

