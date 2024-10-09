Wednesday, October 9, 2024
The 33-story building totals more than 600,000 square feet and features Bank of America signage.
JLL Arranges $443M Sale of 701 Brickell Office Tower in Downtown Miami

by Kristin Harlow

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $443 million sale of 701 Brickell, a trophy office building totaling 685,279 square feet in the heart of downtown Miami’s Brickell financial district. The sale marks the second-largest office transaction in Florida history, according to JLL.

Morning Calm Management and its partner purchased the asset from Nuveen Real Estate. Manny de Zarraga, Matt McCormack, Ike Ojala and Hermen Rodriguez of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Fronting Brickell Avenue and Biscayne Bay, the property is home to tenants such as Bank of America and Holland & Knight LLP. Amenities include a fitness center, onsite café, in-house beauty salon and conference facilities. The 33-story building was constructed in 1985.

Nuveen Real Estate, formerly TIAA Real Estate, acquired 701 Brickell in 2002. Charles Russo led the sale effort on behalf of Nuveen, which completed a $30 million capital renovation plan in 2021.

Miami’s Brickell submarket is currently the top performing office market in the United States in terms of occupancy and rent growth, according to JLL.

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers globally with $147 billion of assets under management. Morning Calm Management is an investment and management firm based in Boca Raton, Fla.

— Kristin Harlow

