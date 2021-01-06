JLL Arranges $44M in Construction Financing for Apartment Project in St. Paul

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

University & Raymond will feature 220 units. A timeline for construction was not released.

ST. PAUL, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $44.05 million in construction financing for University & Raymond, a 220-unit apartment project in the Saint Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul. The development will be situated on a 1.2-acre site at the corner of University and Raymond avenues. Amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor courtyard, pool, clubroom and rooftop patio. Russ Kappenman, Josh Talberg, Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson and Ken Dayton of JLL represented the borrower, UniRay LLC. The team secured the loan through Principal Real Estate Investors.