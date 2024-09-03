JLL Arranges $44M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $44 million loan for the refinancing of The Delford, a 160-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Rochelle Park. The Delford is a newly constructed property that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 24 of which are subject to income restrictions. Amenities include an outdoor pool, grilling and dining areas, coworking lounge and a fitness center. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Ryan Carroll of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Nuveen Real Estate on behalf of the borrower, Tulfra Real Estate.