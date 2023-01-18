REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $45.1M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Loans, Southeast

OCOEE, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $45.1 million construction loan for Commerce 429, an eight-building industrial park located on a 40-acre site at 1290 Ocoee Apopka Road in the Orlando suburb of Ocoee. The borrower, locally based industrial developer McCraney Property Co., plans to develop Commerce 429 in two phases, the first of which will comprise six rear-load buildings with sizes ranging from 27,000 to 131,000 square feet. Phase II will feature two rear-load buildings spanning approximately 76,000 square feet and 95,000 square feet. Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo and Mateo Bolivar of JLL arranged the four-year loan through an undisclosed lender on behalf of McCraney.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  