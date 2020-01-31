REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $45.3M Sale of Trader Joe’s-Anchored Shopping Center in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

Lion’s Head Village was fully leased at the time of the sale and shadow-anchored by Target.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL has arranged the $45.3 million sale of Lion’s Head Village, a Trader Joe’s-anchored shopping center in Nashville. The center is shadow-anchored by Target and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Great Clips, Sport Seasons, Cosmos Nails, Plato’s Closet Nashville and Dalts American Grill. Lion’s Head Village is situated on 9.5 acres at 90 White Bridge Road, two miles from Vanderbilt University and four miles from downtown Nashville. Jim Hamilton of JLL represented the locally based seller, Boyle Investment Co., in the transaction. San Francisco-based Stockbridge acquired the shopping center.

