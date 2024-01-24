Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Vue53 offers 267 units with 403 beds.
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamilyStudent Housing

JLL Arranges $45M Loan for Refinancing of Student Housing Property at University of Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $45 million loan for the refinancing of Vue53, a 403-bed student housing property at the University of Chicago. Vue53 offers 267 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a bike storage facility, business center, study lounges, a fitness center, clubroom and sundecks. Residents also have access to a 24-hour doorman, onsite parking, package storage and handling, and campus shuttle pickup. The property features 27,367 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is anchored by a Target with a Starbucks. Brian Walsh, Dan Kearns, Tara Hagerty and Dave Hunter of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, a venture between Blue Vista and Bain Capital Real Estate. A fund managed by Argentic Investment Management LLC provided the loan.

