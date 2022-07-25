REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $45M Sale of 600 Whittaker Distribution Center in Jacksonville

600 Whittaker was fully leased at the time of sale to Constellation Brands, a beer, wine and spirits distributor based in New York that signed the full-building lease in the first quarter.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of 600 Whittaker, a 469,830-square-foot distribution center located within Imeson Industrial Park in Jacksonville. AEW Capital Management purchased the property from LRC Properties and Machine Investment Group. The sales price was not disclosed, but Jacksonville Business Journal reports the property traded for $45 million. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais and Luke Pope of JLL represented the sellers in the transaction. The sellers purchased the property last year for $29.6 million. 600 Whittaker was fully leased at the time of sale to Constellation Brands, a beer, wine and spirits distributor based in New York that signed the full-building lease in the first quarter.

