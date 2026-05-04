JLL Arranges $46.3M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $46.3 million in refinancing for 200 W. Ocean, a 106-unit multifamily community in downtown Long Beach. Jeff Sause, Jacob Michael and Thomas Gonzalez of JLL represented the undisclosed borrower in the financing. The property is an adaptive reuse of a former Class B office building that was redeveloped into a multifamily property atop a three-story subterranean garage. Delivered in August 2022, the community features an amenity deck with a pool and fireplaces, a fitness center and smart-entry features.