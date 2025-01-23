JLL Arranges $46.5M in Construction Financing for Stella Apartments in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $46.5 million in construction financing for Stella Apartments, a multifamily development in San Diego. Aldon Cole, Bryan Clark and Bharat Madan of JLL Capital Markets’ Debt Advisory secured a three-year floating-rate loan through Buchanan Mortgage Holdings, an affiliate of Buchanan Street Partners, for the borrower, Murfey Cos.

Located at 3104 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, the nine-story, 73,243-square-foot residential property will offer 149 studios, one- and two-bedroom units. Onsite amenities will include a rooftop terrace, community gym, large outdoor amenity space and lobby.

Murfey Co., a vertically integrated developer, plans to begin construction this quarter with completion expected in second-quarter 2027.