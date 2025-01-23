Thursday, January 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Stella-Apts-San-Diego-CA
Slated for completion in second-quarter 2027, Stella Apartments will feature 149 units, a rooftop terrace, community gym, large outdoor amenity space and lobby.
CaliforniaDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

JLL Arranges $46.5M in Construction Financing for Stella Apartments in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $46.5 million in construction financing for Stella Apartments, a multifamily development in San Diego. Aldon Cole, Bryan Clark and Bharat Madan of JLL Capital Markets’ Debt Advisory secured a three-year floating-rate loan through Buchanan Mortgage Holdings, an affiliate of Buchanan Street Partners, for the borrower, Murfey Cos.

Located at 3104 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, the nine-story, 73,243-square-foot residential property will offer 149 studios, one- and two-bedroom units. Onsite amenities will include a rooftop terrace, community gym, large outdoor amenity space and lobby.

Murfey Co., a vertically integrated developer, plans to begin construction this quarter with completion expected in second-quarter 2027.

You may also like

Wespac Residential to Develop 215-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Cryogenic Industries Buys 58,162 SF Industrial Building in...

Marinita-Sage Rancho Sells 97,380 SF Sun Lakes Village...

ACRES Originates $26.3M Acquisition Loan for Aberdeen Apartments...

Waterton Provides $16M Preferred Equity Investment for Multifamily...

Skender Breaks Ground on 147-Unit Supportive Living Development...

Range Group, HSA Commercial to Build Two Small-Bay...

Cronheim Arranges $5M in Financing for Chocolate Manufacturing...

Student Housing Interior Designers, Developers Weigh In on...