Friday, April 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Fresh Market anchors The Crosslands in Kissimmee, Fla., which was fully occupied at the time of financing.
FloridaLoansRetailSoutheast

JLL Arranges $47.1M Refinancing for Crosslands Power Retail Center in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $47.1 million loan for the refinancing of The Crosslands, a 529,212-square-foot power retail center located at 1100 W. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, roughly 20 miles outside Orlando.

The borrower is a joint venture between Hampshire Cos., Federated Hermes and O’Connor Capital Partners. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein, Brian Gaswirth, Michael Kavaler and Val McWilliams of JLL secured the three-year loan through TD Bank on behalf of the borrower.

The Fresh Market, Burlington, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls/HomeGoods and Ross Dress for Less anchor the property, which was developed between 2014 and 2016 and fully leased at the time of financing.

You may also like

Naftali Credit, J.P. Morgan Provide $120M Financing for...

3H Group Breaks Ground on 123-Room Hyatt-Branded Hotel...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $19.2M Sale of Greystone...

FCP Acquires 322-Unit Hickory Lake Apartments in Metro...

Target to Open 135,000 SF Location at Provo...

International Dark Sky Discovery Center Breaks Ground on...

LTC Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing...

Creation, J.P. Morgan Receive $64M Construction Loan for...

CL Credit Provides $24M Loan for Refinancing of...