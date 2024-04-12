JLL Arranges $47.1M Refinancing for Crosslands Power Retail Center in Metro Orlando

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $47.1 million loan for the refinancing of The Crosslands, a 529,212-square-foot power retail center located at 1100 W. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, roughly 20 miles outside Orlando.

The borrower is a joint venture between Hampshire Cos., Federated Hermes and O’Connor Capital Partners. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein, Brian Gaswirth, Michael Kavaler and Val McWilliams of JLL secured the three-year loan through TD Bank on behalf of the borrower.

The Fresh Market, Burlington, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls/HomeGoods and Ross Dress for Less anchor the property, which was developed between 2014 and 2016 and fully leased at the time of financing.