JLL Arranges 477,360 SF Industrial Lease in Duncan, South Carolina

DUNCAN, S.C. — JLL has arranged a 477,360-square-foot, full-building lease for an industrial facility located at 171 International Park Drive in Duncan.

Built in 2023, the facility is situated within Crossroads Logistics Park, a three-warehouse development totaling more than 800,000 square feet in the Greenville-Spartanburg industrial market. The cross-dock warehouse features 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, ample trailer and auto parking and more than 2,500 square feet of office space.

Perry Major, Chuck Rosien and Joan McCarthy of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the tenant, an undisclosed global manufacturer. NAI Commercial represented the landlord, metro Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group, in the transaction.