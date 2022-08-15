JLL Arranges $47M Construction Loan for Southern New Jersey Multifamily Project

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $47 million construction loan for an undisclosed, 300-unit multifamily project that will be located in Southern New Jersey’s Burlington County. The community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 971 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, courtyard lounge, dog park, grilling stations and walking trails. Matthew Pizzolato, Michael Klein and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024.