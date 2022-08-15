REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $47M Construction Loan for Southern New Jersey Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $47 million construction loan for an undisclosed, 300-unit multifamily project that will be located in Southern New Jersey’s Burlington County. The community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 971 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, courtyard lounge, dog park, grilling stations and walking trails. Matthew Pizzolato, Michael Klein and Salvatore Buzzerio of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  