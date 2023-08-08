JLL Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of St. Louis Apartment Building

ST. LOUIS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $47 million loan for the refinancing of Marlowe, a newly built apartment complex featuring 205 units in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis. Completed in 2022, Marlowe features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, lawn with putting green, bark park, fitness studio and flex workspaces. Danny Kaufman, Philip Galligan, Mary Dooley and Rebecca Brielmaier of JLL represented the borrower, Keeley Properties. An insurance company provided the four-year, fixed-rate loan. Sound Mark Partners provided preferred equity for the deal.