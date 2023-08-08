Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Built in 2022, Marlowe features 205 units.
LoansMidwestMissouriMultifamily

JLL Arranges $47M Loan for Refinancing of St. Louis Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $47 million loan for the refinancing of Marlowe, a newly built apartment complex featuring 205 units in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis. Completed in 2022, Marlowe features studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, lawn with putting green, bark park, fitness studio and flex workspaces. Danny Kaufman, Philip Galligan, Mary Dooley and Rebecca Brielmaier of JLL represented the borrower, Keeley Properties. An insurance company provided the four-year, fixed-rate loan. Sound Mark Partners provided preferred equity for the deal.

You may also like

Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $108.8M Loan for Park...

CBRE Investment Management Acquires Legacy at Wakefield Apartments...

Community Preservation Partners Acquires Two Affordable Seniors Housing...

JLL Arranges $16.7M Refinancing for The Hobart Multifamily...

Greystar Opens One Six Six Luxury Apartment Building...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $25.8M Loan for Refinancing...

Sealy & Co. Acquires 265,700 SF Altus Commerce...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Retail...