JLL Arranges $48.5M in Financing for Industrial Portfolio in Dallas, San Antonio
DALLAS AND SAN ANTONIO — JLL has arranged $48.5 million in financing for a four-building, 505,719-square-foot industrial portfolio that includes cold storage space in Dallas and San Antonio. The portfolio includes two net-leased assets in infill submarkets at 3551 Dan Morton Drive in Dallas and 2001 S. Laredo St. in San Antonio that were acquired in January in a sale-leaseback with custom food manufacturer Surlean Foods. Christopher Drew, Maxx Carney, Reid Carleton, Jeremy Womack and Jarrod McCabe of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, MDH Partners. An undisclosed local bank provided the funds.
