JLL Arranges $48.5M in Financing for Industrial Portfolio in Dallas, San Antonio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

Pictured is Surlean Foods' facility in San Antonio, which also serves as its headquarters.

DALLAS AND SAN ANTONIO — JLL has arranged $48.5 million in financing for a four-building, 505,719-square-foot industrial portfolio that includes cold storage space in Dallas and San Antonio. The portfolio includes two net-leased assets in infill submarkets at 3551 Dan Morton Drive in Dallas and 2001 S. Laredo St. in San Antonio that were acquired in January in a sale-leaseback with custom food manufacturer Surlean Foods. Christopher Drew, Maxx Carney, Reid Carleton, Jeremy Womack and Jarrod McCabe of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, MDH Partners. An undisclosed local bank provided the funds.