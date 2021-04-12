REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $48.5M in Financing for Industrial Portfolio in Dallas, San Antonio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

Surlean-Foods-San-Antonio

Pictured is Surlean Foods' facility in San Antonio, which also serves as its headquarters.

DALLAS AND SAN ANTONIO — JLL has arranged $48.5 million in financing for a four-building, 505,719-square-foot industrial portfolio that includes cold storage space in Dallas and San Antonio. The portfolio includes two net-leased assets in infill submarkets at 3551 Dan Morton Drive in Dallas and 2001 S. Laredo St. in San Antonio that were acquired in January in a sale-leaseback with custom food manufacturer Surlean Foods. Christopher Drew, Maxx Carney, Reid Carleton, Jeremy Womack and Jarrod McCabe of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, MDH Partners. An undisclosed local bank provided the funds.

