JLL Arranges $48M in Construction Financing for Build-to-Rent Development in Central Florida

Solamar Wildwood will comprise 243 townhomes and villas with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

WILDWOOD, FLA. — JLL has arranged $48 million in construction financing for the development of Solamar Wildwood, a 243-unit build-to-rent development in Wildwood. Churchill Real Estate provided the two-year, non-recourse loan to the borrower, a partnership between TRUSOT Developments and Agador Spartacus Development (AS). Max La Cava, Kenny Cutler and Karim Khaiboullin of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of TRUSOT and AS, which are co-developing several residential projects across Florida.

Situated adjacent to The Villages, a master-planned community in Central Florida for active adults, Solamar Wildwood will comprise townhomes and villas with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Homes will feature semi-private backyards, surface parking and private garages. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, sun deck with cabanas, fitness studio with a yoga room, summer kitchen and a tropical clubhouse.