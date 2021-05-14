JLL Arranges $48M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

The third phase of Riverwalk in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, will comprise 240 units.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $48 million construction loan for the third phase of Riverwalk, a project that will add 240 luxury rental units to the local supply of Elmwood Park, located in Bergen County. The previous phases of the Riverwalk master-planned community featured 158 units within two buildings that were constructed between 2012 and 2014, as well as retail, office and medical office space. The third phase will also include amenities such as a fitness center, business center, pool and clubhouse. Thomas Didio and Thomas Didio Jr. of JLL arranged the financing through Investors Bank and Provident Bank. Leasing is expected to begin in 18 to 24 months.