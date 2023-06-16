JLL Arranges $49.2M in Construction Financing for Birtcher Logistics Center in Fontana, California

FONTANA, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $49.2 million in construction financing for Birtcher Logistics Center Fontana, a Class A industrial distribution facility currently being built in Fontana.

The 330,048-square-foot project is set for completion in the first quarter of 2024. Situated on more than 13 acres, the facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 51 dock-high doors, 85 trailer parking stalls and a 185-foot truck court.

The borrower, Birtcher Development LLC, secured the three-year loan with two one-year extensions from a life insurance company.

JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team, led by Greg Brown, Peter Thompson and Spencer Seibring, arranged the financing.