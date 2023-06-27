JLL Arranges $49.7M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Livingston, New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $49.7 million construction loan for Highgate at Livingston, a 169-unit multifamily project that will be located in Northern New Jersey. The complex will offer one, two- and three-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, coworking lounge, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog run. Michael Gigliotti, Matthew Pizzolato, Michael Lachs and Benjamin Morgenthal of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan through Truist Bank on behalf of the borrower, Continental Properties.