REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $49M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Industrial Development Site

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

807-Bank-St.-Brooklyn

Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate's new industrial project will be located at 807 Bank St. and 300 DeWitt Ave. in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $49 million loan for the acquisition of a two-acre industrial development site in Brooklyn. The borrower, a partnership between Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate Partners LP, plans to develop an 80,000-square-foot facility at the site using a portion of the proceeds from this loan. The project will also include 92,000 square feet of covered and rooftop parking space. Christopher Peck and Peter Rotchford of JLL arranged the loan through Starwood Property Trust.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  