JLL Arranges $49M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Industrial Development Site

Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate's new industrial project will be located at 807 Bank St. and 300 DeWitt Ave. in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $49 million loan for the acquisition of a two-acre industrial development site in Brooklyn. The borrower, a partnership between Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate Partners LP, plans to develop an 80,000-square-foot facility at the site using a portion of the proceeds from this loan. The project will also include 92,000 square feet of covered and rooftop parking space. Christopher Peck and Peter Rotchford of JLL arranged the loan through Starwood Property Trust.