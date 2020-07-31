REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $49M Sale of Multifamily Community in D.C.

The Shaw is located at 618 T St. NW, one mile northeast of downtown Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL has arranged the $49 million sale of The Shaw, an eight-story, 69-unit multifamily community in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. The property offers studio to four-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a virtual front desk, a rooftop terrace and package lockers. Delivered this year, the asset is located at 618 T St. NW, one mile northeast of downtown Washington, D.C. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella and Robert Jenkins of JLL represented the seller, Monument Realty, in the transaction. A joint venture between Shimizu Realty Development Inc. and Capital Security Advisors LLC acquired the property in an all-cash deal.

