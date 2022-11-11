REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $4M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Self-Storage Facility

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Loans, Midwest, Self-Storage

The Devon Self Storage facility includes 675 units.

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a 675-unit Devon Self Storage facility in Chicago. The property at 1601 S. Canal St. offers 70 different unit sizes, climate-controlled units, 24-hour security and onsite management. Chris Collins and Aiden Hayes of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Devon Self Storage.

