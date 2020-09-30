JLL Arranges $5.9M Sale of Retail Property Occupied by 7-Eleven in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a new 3,000-square-foot retail property occupied by 7-Eleven in Chicago for $5.9 million. Located at 3159 N. Clybourn Ave., the property opened in July. Alex Sharrin, Alex Geanakos and Truman Tiernan of JLL represented the seller, GW Property Group. The buyer was undisclosed. With more than 68,000 stores across 23 countries, 7-Eleven is the world’s largest store chain in the convenience retailing industry, according to JLL.