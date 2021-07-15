JLL Arranges $50M in Construction Financing for Polaris Wadsworth Station Apartments Near Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Polaris Wadsworth Station in Broomfield, Colo., will feature 276 apartments.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $50 million construction loan for the development of Polaris Wadsworth Station Apartments, a multifamily property in Broomfield. The borrower and developer is Mountain View Capital.

Kristian Lichtenfels of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, floating-rate loan with a national bank.

Slated for completion in January 2023, Polaris Wadsworth Station will feature 276 one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 869 square feet. Apartments will feature in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets, smart unit packages and balconies/patios. Community amenities will include courtyards, a fitness facility and property-wide Wi-Fi.