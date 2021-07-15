REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $50M in Construction Financing for Polaris Wadsworth Station Apartments Near Denver

Polaris Wadsworth Station in Broomfield, Colo., will feature 276 apartments.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $50 million construction loan for the development of Polaris Wadsworth Station Apartments, a multifamily property in Broomfield. The borrower and developer is Mountain View Capital.

Kristian Lichtenfels of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, floating-rate loan with a national bank.

Slated for completion in January 2023, Polaris Wadsworth Station will feature 276 one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 869 square feet. Apartments will feature in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets, smart unit packages and balconies/patios. Community amenities will include courtyards, a fitness facility and property-wide Wi-Fi.

