JLL Arranges $50M in Construction Financing for Polaris Wadsworth Station Apartments Near Denver
BROOMFIELD, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $50 million construction loan for the development of Polaris Wadsworth Station Apartments, a multifamily property in Broomfield. The borrower and developer is Mountain View Capital.
Kristian Lichtenfels of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, floating-rate loan with a national bank.
Slated for completion in January 2023, Polaris Wadsworth Station will feature 276 one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 869 square feet. Apartments will feature in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets, smart unit packages and balconies/patios. Community amenities will include courtyards, a fitness facility and property-wide Wi-Fi.
