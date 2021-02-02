JLL Arranges $50M Loan for Office Building in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Eastboro V is fully leased to Booz Allen Hamilton, which uses the property as its global headquarters.

TYSONS, VA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $50 million loan for Eastboro V, a 222,989-square-foot, Class A office building in Tysons. Paul Spellman, Dan McIntyre, Rob Carey and Drake Greer of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, The Meridian Group. The lender was an unnamed national bank.

Eastboro V is located at 8251 Greensboro Drive, adjacent to the Greensboro Metrorail station in Northern Virginia. The property is fully leased to Booz Allen Hamilton, which uses the property as its global headquarters. The property was completed in 1996 as a build-to-suit for the tech consultant firm, whose clients include members of the defense industry and intelligence agencies.

Eastboro V features a rooftop deck, fitness center, conference center, tenant-only outdoor sports court, electric bikeshare program, concierge service, tenant lounge, exterior patio and two onsite cafes. The property is positioned within walking distance of The Boro, a 4.3 million-square-foot mixed-use project that was developed by Meridian.

The Meridian Group is an office, residential, hotel and mixed-use developer and investor based in Bethesda, Md.