The Fox & The Grouse Phase I features 237 units.
JLL Arranges $50M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $50 million refinancing for The Fox & The Grouse, a 237-unit multifamily property in the Golden Triangle neighborhood of Eden Prairie. The first units of The Fox & The Grouse Phase I delivered in December 2024, and construction was completed in April 2025.

The development features 205,561 square feet of rentable space across alcove, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 867 square feet. The project includes a 25 percent affordable housing component, with 49 units reserved for residents at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI) and 12 units at 80 percent AMI. Amenities include an outdoor pool, golf simulator, pickleball courts, a wellness center, work-from-home spaces, a theater room and underground parking.

Scott Loving, Josh Talberg, Joe Peris, Will Hintz and Colin Ryan of JLL represented the borrower, a partnership of Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners, as well as joint venture equity partner Amstar Group. JLL arranged the five-year loan through PNC Bank.

