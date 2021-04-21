JLL Arranges $50M Sale of Restoration Hardware-Leased Property in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Restoration Hardware (RH) Atlanta is a 63,831-square-foot store in Atlanta’s Buckhead district leased on a long-term basis to Restoration Hardware.

ATLANTA — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $50 million sale of Restoration Hardware (RH) Atlanta, a 63,831-square-foot store in Atlanta’s Buckhead district leased on a long-term basis to Restoration Hardware. Jim Hamilton, Coler Yoakam, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between an affiliate of LaSalle’s Income & Growth value-add fund series, Ferncroft Capital, Redan Group and Blackmount Real Estate Partners.

RH, a global lifestyle company, has occupied the five-story building since it was constructed in 2014. RH Atlanta is located on 1.6 acres at 3030 Peachtree Road across the street from Jamestown’s Buckhead Village District and near the Buckhead Theatre. The sale transaction included a land parcel with development rights.