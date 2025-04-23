Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dadeland Centre I and II are subject to long-term ground leases with Miami-Dade County and each include multiple levels of structured parking.
FloridaLoansOfficeSoutheastTexas & Oklahoma Feature Archive

JLL Arranges $51.5M Refinancing for Dadeland Centre Office Buildings in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

DADELAND, FLA. — JLL has arranged $51.5 million for the refinancing of Dadeland Centre I and II, two office buildings within the Dadeland Centre complex in metro Miami. Paul Stasaitis led the JLL team in arranging the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Goldman Sachs on behalf of the borrowers, The Green Cos. and an entity doing business as Dadeland Centre.

Built in 2003 and 2008 by The Green Cos., the office properties span 242,598 square feet, with Dadeland Centre I rising 18 stories and Dadeland Centre II rising 15 stories. The office buildings are subject to long-term ground leases with Miami-Dade County and each include multiple levels of structured parking. The properties were 93 percent leased at the time of financing to tenants including Cole Scott & Kissane, Steel Group LLC and Field & Howell.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.6M Sale of Retail...

SRS Negotiates Two Sales of Retail Properties in...

Parkside, MDH Add Tenants at Oakhurst Commons Redevelopment...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $50M Acquisition Loan for...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Refinancing of 352-Unit Manhattan...

GRSM Signs 22,409 SF Office Lease Renewal in...

Affinius Capital Originates $148.5M in Refinancing for 800...

Friedman Real Estate Completes $9.2M Auction Sale of...

Brennan Recapitalizes 720,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Elk...