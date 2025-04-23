JLL Arranges $51.5M Refinancing for Dadeland Centre Office Buildings in Metro Miami

DADELAND, FLA. — JLL has arranged $51.5 million for the refinancing of Dadeland Centre I and II, two office buildings within the Dadeland Centre complex in metro Miami. Paul Stasaitis led the JLL team in arranging the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Goldman Sachs on behalf of the borrowers, The Green Cos. and an entity doing business as Dadeland Centre.

Built in 2003 and 2008 by The Green Cos., the office properties span 242,598 square feet, with Dadeland Centre I rising 18 stories and Dadeland Centre II rising 15 stories. The office buildings are subject to long-term ground leases with Miami-Dade County and each include multiple levels of structured parking. The properties were 93 percent leased at the time of financing to tenants including Cole Scott & Kissane, Steel Group LLC and Field & Howell.