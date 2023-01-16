JLL Arranges $51.8M Construction Financing for Ativo Seniors Housing Community in Albuquerque

Ativo of Albuquerque will feature 144 independent living, assisted living and memory care residences for seniors.

ALBUQUERQUE — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $51.8 million in construction financing for the development of Ativo of Albuquerque, a three-story, 144-unit senior living community in Albuquerque.

JLL represented the borrower, Link Senior Development LLC, in securing the financing through an undisclosed lender.

Once completed, Ativo of Albuquerque will offer a mix of independent living, assisted living and memory care units ranging from studio to two-bedroom units. Situated on 6.5 acres, the community will be adjacent to a new ambulatory urgent care center and a medical office building.

The community will benefit from the nearby Rio Grande River and Recreation Area, which offers an expansive network of walking trails and various parks along with the Petroglyph National Monument and an 18-hole golf course.

Alanna Ellis led the JLL Capital Markets debt advisory team.