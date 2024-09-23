JLL Arranges $52.7M Construction Financing for Build-to-Rent Project on Florida’s Space Coast

PALM BAY, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $52.7 million construction loan for Havens at Palm Bay, a 266-unit build-to-rent residential development on Florida’s Space Coast. Max La Cava, Pier Barinci and Shane Ciacci of JLL arranged the non-recourse loan on behalf of the borrowers, Stellar Communities and Adam America Real Estate (AARE).

Additionally, JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of joint venture limited partner (LP) equity on behalf of the borrowers. The sources for the debt and equity capital were not disclosed.

Havens at Palm Bay will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom casita-style units fronting a natural lagoon. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, tot lot, dog park, self-storage and detached parking, as well as walkability to a newly built Publix. Stellar and AARE plan to deliver the property in 2026.