JLL Secures $52.8M Loan for Life Sciences Property at Research Triangle Park in Raleigh-Durham

Longfellow Real Estate Partners will convert Perimeter’s Edge into a life sciences lab.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — JLL has arranged a $52.8 million loan for the acquisition and conversion of Perimeter’s Edge, a four-building, 341,547-square-foot property in Morrisville. The buyer and borrower, Longfellow Real Estate Partners, will convert the asset into a life sciences lab. MetLife Investment Management provided the five-year, floating-rate loan. Perimeter’s Edge is situated within Research Triangle Park at 2450 and 2600 Perimeter Park Drive, 507 Airport Blvd. and 515 McCrimmon Parkway. A timeline for construction was not disclosed. Greg LaBine, Roger Edwards and Martha Nay of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower. Brigitte Burkett of MetLife originated the loan.