JLL Arranges $52M Refinancing for Atria Newport Beach Seniors Housing Community in California

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — JLL has arranged $52 million in refinancing for Atria Newport Beach, a seniors housing community located at 393 Hospital Road in Newport Beach. The borrower is a partnership between a national REIT and Atria Senior Living.

Aaron Rosenzwieg and Dan Baker of JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing. MidCap Financial provided the floating-rate, first-mortgage loan.

Built in two phases with the north building fully renovated in 2023 and the south building purpose-built and opened in 2021, the three-story buildings offer a total of 168 studio, one- and two-bedroom independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Community amenities include 24-hour support staff, all-day dining, valet and concierge services, fitness classes, car services, housekeeping, a salon and spa, yoga studio, theatre, library, game room and underground parking garage.