JLL Arranges $53.5M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Loans, Multifamily, Northeast

STAMFORD, CONN. — JLL has arranged a $53.5 million acquisition loan for Glenview House, a 146-unit apartment complex in Stamford. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that average 1,280 square feet and are furnished with stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, courtyard, outdoor grilling area, fitness center, clubroom with a bar and a business center. Elliott Throne, Mona Carlton, Alex Staikos, Amit Kakar and Kenny Cutler of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through MetLife Investment Management on behalf of the borrower, Beachwold Residential.