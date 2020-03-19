JLL Arranges $53M Sale of Bela Apartments in Jersey City

Bela apartments features 104 multifamily units in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged the $53 million sale of Bela Apartments, a recently developed, 104-unit luxury multifamily community in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The property features one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio and a grilling area. The property also features approximately 2,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver and Kevin O’Hearn led a JLL team that represented the seller, a partnership between Alpine Development, Fields Development Group and Grade Development Co. Golden Glades Capital Management was the buyer.