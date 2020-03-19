REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $53M Sale of Bela Apartments in Jersey City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

bela-jersey-city

Bela apartments features 104 multifamily units in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged the $53 million sale of Bela Apartments, a recently developed, 104-unit luxury multifamily community in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The property features one- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio and a grilling area. The property also features approximately 2,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver and Kevin O’Hearn led a JLL team that represented the seller, a partnership between Alpine Development, Fields Development Group and Grade Development Co. Golden Glades Capital Management was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will Covid-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business