JLL Arranges $542.5M in Financing for Spec Life Sciences Project in Boston’s Seaport District

10-World-Trade-Boston

Construction of 10 World Trade, a speculative life sciences project in Boston's Seaport District, is slated for a late 2024 completion.

BOSTON — On behalf of Boston Global Investors, JLL has arranged $542.5 million in financing for 10 World Trade, a 555,250-square-foot speculative life sciences project in Boston’s Seaport District. The financing package consists of a $382.5 construction loan from an undisclosed life insurance company and $160 million in joint venture equity contributions from PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital. Designed by Sasaki, the 17-story building will house office and life sciences users on floors three through 17, while the ground floor will feature a two-story public atrium with a 45-foot domed ceiling, a food hall and a garden lounge. Sitework began recently, and completion of the project is slated for late 2024. Anthony Cutone and Andrew Gray of JLL structured the financing on behalf of the borrower. JLL has also been retained to lease the building.

 

