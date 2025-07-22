Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
HospitalityLoansNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $54M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Hotel

by Taylor Williams

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $54 million loan for the refinancing of Baron’s Cove, a 67-room boutique hotel located in Sag Harbor on Long Island. Built in the late 1950s and renovated in 2015, the property features lofted suites and amenities such as a saltwater pool, lounge, complimentary bicycles and kayaks, a wellness center, tennis court and onsite food-and-beverage options. Kevin Davis, Mark Fisher, Jillian Mariutti and Connor Medzigian of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through funds managed by private equity firm Blue Owl Capital. The borrower, a partnership between Blue Flag Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, will use a portion of proceeds to fund capital improvements.

You may also like

Alpine Residential, Fields Grade Complete Lease-Up of 87-Unit...

CBRE Negotiates 85,100 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in...

Rethinking the Map: Why Houston Has Major Potential...

Borrowers Win When Their Banks Partner With C-PACE...

Blackstone to Acquire Sunseeker Resort on Charlotte Harbor...

First National Realty Completes Refinancing of 231,036 SF...

BNE Real Estate Completes 205-Unit Multifamily Project in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Davis Cos., Eloise Capital Begin Leasing 97-Unit Apartment...